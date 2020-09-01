Home  >  News

Senate recommends filing of criminal raps vs Duque, PhilHealth officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 10:13 PM

After three long hearings into alleged anomalies at PhilHealth, the Senate has recommended the filing of graft charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, as well as former and incumbent officials of the state insurer.

Those officials include PhilHealth's recently resigned chief, Ricardo Morales, who allegedly ordered the deferment of the liquidation of the agency's controversial interim reimbursement mechanism. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 1, 2020
