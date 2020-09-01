Priest asks IATF to allow more people inside churches

MANILA - The parochial vicar of Quiapo Church is asking the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to reconsider its policy that limits the number of parishioners to a church to only 10 people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Fr. Douglas Badong said the government should look at the size of the sanctuaries in reconsidering its policy of allowing only 10 people inside churches during the general community quarantine.

He noted the Department of Trade and Industry is already allowing

gyms and personal care centers to resume limited operations on Sept. 1. Review, testing, and tutorial centers will also be allowed to resume operations in Metro Manila and other general community quarantine (GCQ) areas up to 30 percent capacity.

"Sana makita ng IATF ang kahalagahan na makapasok ang tao sa simbahan kasi puwede naman 'yung simbahan mag accommodate ng tao following iyong mga protocols. Ako personal nalulungkot bakit 10 lang e ang laki-laki at luwag-luwag ng simbahan ng Quiapo tapos sampu lang ang papapasukin. Kasi nagbukas ang restaurant, ang mall, 'yung mga gym, kapihan. Eh 'yun ang may pagkakataon na magkwentuhan sila. Kapag pumasok ka ng simbahan, hindi ka naman makikipagkwentuhan," he said.

He added all parishioners observe all pandemic protocols before entering the church.

"Talagang sumusunod ang tao dahil ganun katindi ang pangangailangan spiritwal ng tao," he said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, September 1, 2020