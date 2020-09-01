Home  >  News

Matinding trapik naranasan sa EDSA kahit may community quarantine

Posted at Sep 01 2020 07:25 PM

Umaaray na ang ilang motorista dahil ramdam na ang unti-unting pagbabalik ng matinding trapiko sa EDSA. Pero may sagot naman dito ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Setyembre 2020

