Iligan returns to MECQ amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Iligan City on Tuesday will return to the second strictest lockdown level following a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

Local officials some 2 weeks ago sought permission to bring back a more stringent lockdown. On Monday, the national government approved Iligan’s return to MECQ or modified enhanced community quarantine, said Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz.

The city as of Monday had around 300 COVID-19 cases, up from a single-digit tally in June, he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

New infections came from breaches in health protocols and residents returning from high-risk areas like Cebu and Metro Manila, he said.

“It has spread like wildfire,” Vera said.

Under MECQ, Iligan City will re-implement a color-coded quarantine pass system, he said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 1, 2020