Ilang Pinoy: Pagdiriwang ng Pasko ngayong taon di kailangang magarbo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 07:58 PM

Simula na ng "ber" months. Ano nga ba ang inaasahang Pasko ng mga Pilipino ngayong taon sa gitna ng pandemya? Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Setyembre 2020

