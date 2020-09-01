Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Hirit na revolutionary gov't kinondena ng higit 500 propesor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 08:59 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Muling nagsalita si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kaugnay sa panukalang revolutionary government ng ilang tagasuporta niya. Para sa kanya, dapat isapubliko ang diskusyon tungkol dito. Pero tanong ng ilan, kailangan ba ito lalo't nasa gitna pa ng pandemya ang bansa? Kinondena naman ang hakbang na ito ng mga propesor sa iba't ibang pamantasan. Nagpa-Patrol, Christian Esguerra. TV Patrol, Martes, 01 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   RevGov   revolutionary government   Rodrigo Duterte  