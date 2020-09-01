Ex-PhilHealth boss tells successor: ‘Stay healthy’

"Stay healthy."

This was the advice that resigned PhilHealth CEO and President Ricardo Morales offered his successor on Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week asked the cancer-stricken Morales to resign due to his health condition, after whistleblowers in Congress inquiries accused him and other officials of corruption.

“I wish I did not get sick,” Morales told ANC. “The stress of the job also just caused some physical stress.”



Morales' successor, former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Dante Gierran, said earlier Tuesday he was "scared, but not cowed" by the task of restoring the public's trust in PhilHealth.

"That’s normal," said Morales. "It’s going to be a learning experience, getting to know the job, know the company, know the history of the organization, know the people inside."

Gierran's staff can give him technical knowledge. "His worry will be navigating the organization," added Morales.

He urged his replacement to “keep an open mind” and review existing plans for the organization.

"I’ll be available, I’ll be at his disposal," Morales said.

ANC, Sept. 1, 2020