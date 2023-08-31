Work in Manila City Hall, satellite offices suspended

Watch more on iWantTFC

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has suspended work in Manila City Hall and satellite offices Thursday due to heavy rains and floods.

Lacuna sad Taft Avenue, Roxas Boulevard and Espana Boulevard are now impassable due to floods.

"Hindi na madaanan...Talagang hindi tumitigil ang malakas na ulan. Mataas ang level ng baha," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The mayor said the work suspension does not cover offices in charge of emergency and disaster relief.

The City of Manila has also suspended classes on all levels for both public and private schools.

Operations at Manila Zoo are suspended Thursday due to the inclement weather.