MANILA — Floodwaters in a school in Bulacan province have started to recede days after the class opening, the Department of Education said Wednesday.

Doña Damiana De Leon Macam Memorial Elementary School in Calumpit town was forced to implement 4 shifts during the school opening due to flooded rooms. Its 700 students were packed into 8 classrooms because of the shortage.

To make up for the shorter class hours, the students are sent home with modules, which teachers say are not ideal for learning.

Ma. Lourdes Patag, a senior education program specialist of the DepEd, told ANC that based on their latest monitoring, out of the 17 flood-hit classrooms, 10 more were already without floods. A total of 18 rooms can now be used for in-person learning.

"Since that school is situated in a low-lying area, so napakabagal po ng pagbaba ng tubig. Nasasabayan pa ng high tide," Patag explained.

(Since that school is located in a low-lying area, the water is receding very slowly. There's also high tide.)

"Since ‘yung nangyayari dito sa Calumpit is a natural calamity, ‘yun naman pong high tide is not all day. It takes only a few hours and then afterwards magsu-subside na rin po ‘yung water. Pag nag-subside na ‘yung water may schedule kung kailan papasok ‘yung mga learners," she added.

(Since what is happening here in Calumpit is a natural calamity, high tide doesn't last all day. It takes only a few hours and then afterwards the water will subside. There is a schedule for when the learners will enter the school as the water subsides.)

— ANC, August 31, 2023