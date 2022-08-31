Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Failure to wear seat belt was the top traffic violation committed by motorists last year, an official from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Wednesday.

Violation of the Seat Belts Use Act has been the top traffic infraction since 2016, said Atty. Roberto Valera, deputy director and spokesperson of the LTO Law Enforcement Service.

In 2021 alone, the agency tallied 110,399 violations of the seat belt law, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

“Yun ang nakakalungkot kasi number 1 violation 'yan in 2021 pa rin, maski na gaano na kami dami nahuli,” Valera said.

(That's what makes us sad--it was still the number 1 violation in 2021 even if we have flagged so many violators already.)

He said public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers are the most common violators of the seat belt law.

“Karamihan kasi sa, ang nakikita namin sa mga jeepneys, yung mga seatbelt ay ginagamit lang nila kung minsan, sandalan ng mga kamay nila, di naman sinusuot, at saka 'yung nasa harap na mga pasahero ay hindi naka-seatbelt,” said the official.

(We see most of the violations in jeepneys, where the seat belt is used as an armrest, and the passengers in front do not wear it.)

He reminded the public that front-facing passengers of PUVs and private vehicles are required to wear seat belts.

Authorities are intensifying their information campaign to stress the importance of wearing seat belts, he said.

“Ang aming pong thrust towards enforcement is not only about apprehension, meron din kaming education aspect sa enforcement namin kasi proactive po kami. We undertake yung information education campaign dito sa batas na ito,” Valera said.

(Our law enforcement thrust is not just about apprehension, but also about education. We are proactive. We have information and education campaigns about this law.)

— TeleRadyo, 31 August 2022