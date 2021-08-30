Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Up to three storms are expected to enter the Philippines next month, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

The three storms will be named Jolina, Kiko and Lani upon their entry, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

"Wala tayong inaasahang masamang panahon na mabubuo in the next 2-3 days," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

On Tuesday, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to ITCZ.