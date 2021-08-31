Home  >  News

Gordon, Go clash on probe into COVID-19 funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2021 11:10 PM

Philippine senator and close Duterte ally Christopher "Bong" Go goes after the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee following its probe on the government's alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2021
