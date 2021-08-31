Home  >  News

Duterte ratchets up criticisms of senators investigating COVID-19 funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2021 11:05 PM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte resorted to personal attacks on senators probing alleged misuse of the government's pandemic funds.

He also vouched for his former economic adviser who's been implicated in the controversy. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2021
