Zamboanga City low on meds, test kits as coronavirus cases mount: mayor

Zamboanga City is running low on coronavirus test kits and some drugs as cases of the respiratory disease spike, its mayor said Monday.

The southern city has 427 active COVID-19 cases, 666 patients who recovered and 48 deaths due to the virus. Cases could spike due to local transmission and outbreaks among frontliners, said Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar.

The city government has used up some 5,000 testing kits it initially bought and is now relying on the supply of private laboratories, she said.

“Nagkukulang na rin po iyong medications and as far as Zamboanga is concerned, naubusan na rin po kami ng mga testing kits na nabili ng local government,” Climaco told ABS-CBN

(We are short on medications and as far as Zamboanga is concerned, we have also run out of testing kits that the local government bought.)

Zamboanga city’s hospitals cater to patients from the entire region and neighboring provinces like Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. Portions of these 3 provinces are on lockdown, stranding some of their returning residents in Zamboanga, said Climaco.

The mayor said she asked for assistance in a text message last midnight to the chief implementer of the country's coronavirus response, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 31, 2020