Police yet to identify gunmen who killed 9 in Cotabato

Investigators have yet to identify the gunmen who shot dead 9 motorcycle riders in Kabacan, Cotabato this weekend, police said Monday.

The victims, some of whom were farmers and duck raisers, were on their way to the town center on Saturday noon when they were gunned down, said Cotabato police spokesperson Col. Replan Mamon.

“Hinarang sila at pinababa at without any apparent reason, pinagbabaril sila,” told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

“Ongoing pa iyong intelligence saka investigation natin to identify kung sino iyong mga perpetrators,” he added.

(They were flagged down and ordered to get down, and without any apparent reason, they were gunned down. Our intelligence gathering and investigation is still )

TeleRadyo, Aug. 31, 2020