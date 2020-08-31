Home  >  News

Panukalang amyenda sa anti-rape law lusot sa komite sa Kamara

Posted at Aug 31 2020 08:00 PM

Lusot na sa komite sa Kamara ang panukalang amyendahan ang umiiral na rape law sa bansa. Kabilang sa gustong baguhin ng Kamara ang pagpapataas sa age of consent o edad para maituring na rape ang pakikipagtalik sa menor de edad. Nagpa-Patrol, Zandro Ochona. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Agosto 2020

