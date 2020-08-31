Duterte made no mention of martial law in Sulu visit: governor

President Rodrigo Duterte made no mention of police and military leaders' call for martial law in Sulu during his visit there following a double bombing, the southern province's governor said Monday.

"There was no mention about martial law because he already knows that martial law would not really solve the problem here," Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan told ANC.

Instead, local authorities will tighten checkpoints meant to control coronavirus infections by asking passing motorists to remove their face masks and caps, he said.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte leads the candle-lighting and the offering of flowers at the blast site at Barangay Walled City in Jolo, Sulu on Aug. 30, 2020. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

Duterte also asked Sulu officials "to try to talk, even as we wage war."

"It has always been the policy of the President to be talking. He has always said that there is nothing good for either side if we continue on fighting," said Tan.

The governor also rejected the proposal of Sen. Risa Hontiveros to sack the entire Jolo police force as 9 officers are suspected to have ties to suicide bombers.

"The matter of suspending them shouldn’t even be discussed… Who will be policing the town?" Tan said.

Watch his full interview here.

ANC, Aug. 31, 2020