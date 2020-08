Bikes, trikes, SUVs: Manila continues COVID-19 drive-thru testing

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Manileños from all walks of life continue to flock to a COVID-19 drive-thru testing lane set up near Manila City Hall Monday.

Residents on bicycles, tricycles and other modes of transportation lined up for the free testing, which is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 31, 2020