VIRAL: Panibagong video ng away-trapiko

Posted at Aug 30 2023 08:29 PM

Viral ngayon sa social media ang isa na namang away-trapiko. Ito ay nangyari sa Makati nitong Biyernes. Lumalabas na ang isa sa sangkot sa video ay isang pulis. Samantala, ni-relieve na sa puwesto ang dalawang opisyal ng isang substation sa Makati matapos hindi agad i-report ang insidente sa pamunuan ng Philippine National Police at pinakawalan pa ang nakaalitan ng pulis. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Caparas. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Agosto 2023

