Senate panel concludes hearings on the killing of teen by Navotas cops

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:11 PM

A Philippine Senate panel concluded its inquiry into the death of a teenage boy whom Navotas City police allegedly killed by mistake.

The police denied a claim by the victim's friend that they forced him to identify the slain teen as a suspect. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2023
