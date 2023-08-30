Home  >  News

Hepe ng QCPD nagbitiw sa puwesto kasunod ng isyu ng road rage

Posted at Aug 30 2023 08:25 PM

Nagbitiw sa puwesto ang district director ng Quezon City Police District para magbigay-daan sa imbestigasyon sa viral video ng pananakit at pagkasa ng baril ng isang dating pulis sa nakaalitang siklista. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Agosto 2023

