MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is requiring additional documents to decide whether or not it would grant transport groups' petition for a provisional P1 increase in minimum jeepney fare, an official said Wednesday.

Atty. Robert Peig, executive director of the LTFRB, said the regulatory agency rejected Tuesday the provisional P1 fare hike pending additional documents from the groups.

Peig did not specify the documents.

"Kahapon po hindi po nag-agree ang board na bigyan o payagan [ang provisional fare hike]. Meron po silang kinikuhang data. Next week maibigay 'yung mga datos," Peig told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(Yesterday, the board did not agree to give or allow [the provisional fare hike]. They are requesting data, which will be given next week.)

A group of transport leaders, Pasang Masda, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization, last week requested a P5 peso increase in minimum fare and P1 for every succeeding kilometer following a series of oil price hikes.

If approved, this will increase the jeepney minimum fare to P17 from the current P12 and the rate for every succeeding kilometer to P2.80 from the current P1.80.

The group admitted that the hike they were seeking might be "too high" to be approved.

That is why they said that they would ask for a provisional P1 increase in minimum fare.

"Habang hini-hearing nila yung P5, yung P1 provisional muna ang hihilingin namin. Kung magno-normalize ang presyo ng petroleum products in the near future, pwede po namin i-recall ito at ibalik sa totoong pasahe," Pasang Masda president Obet Martin earlier said.

(While they are hearing the P5 petition, we will ask for the P1 provisional first. If the price of petroleum products normalizes in the near future, we can recall it and bring back the old rate.)