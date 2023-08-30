Lawmaker asks: Where did DepEd's P150-M confidential funds go?

Watch more on iWantTFC

Where did DepEd's P150 million confidential funds go and how much was spent?

These and more are just some of the questions that the Department of Education must answer when it faces Congress for its annual budget hearing.

Rep. Roman Romulo, chairperson of the House committee on basic education, said that before Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte's request for confidential funds last year, the Senate was already investigating reports of students being influenced by non-state elements.

He said he expects minority lawmakers to question how DepEd used its P150 million confidential funds this year.

"Nagamit ba yung sinasabi nila at magkano ba ang nagamit sa confidential funds? Kung hihingi sila, dapat ma justify 'yun from the last year," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.