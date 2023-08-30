Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Kuha sa CCTV: Sumunod na nangyari matapos ikasa ang baril sa QC road rage incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 10:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Babala: sensitibong video

Makikita sa CCTV footage na ito ang iba pang anggulo ng nangyaring girian sa pagitan ng isang retiradong pulis at siklista sa Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City noong Agosto 8.

Sa video na kumalat sa social media, naputol na ang video matapos maglabas at magkasa ng baril ang retiradong pulis ngunit sa CCTV footage na ito, makikitang hinatak pa ng dating pulis palayo ng kalsada ang bisikleta ng siklista habang nakikipag-usap rito.

Ipinalabas ang naturang CCTV footage sa Kamara, sa pagdinig ng Committee on Public Order and Safety nitong Miyerkoles, Agosto 30.

KAUGNAY NA STORYA:

— Ulat ni Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  road rage   pulis   Quezon City   Welcome Rotonda   Congress   Wilfredo Gonzales  