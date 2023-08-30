Home  >  News

PatrolPH

House panel inaprubahan ang P2.385-B na 2024 pondo ng opisina ni VP Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 06:08 PM

Inaprubahan ng House Appropriations Committee nitong Miyerkoles, Agosto 30, ang panukala ng Office of the Vice President na makatanggap ng P2.385 bilyong pondo para sa taong 2024.

Ito'y sa kabila ng pagtutol ng ilang miyembro ng Makabayan bloc dahil sa kontrobersiyal na P125 milyong confidential funds ng tanggapan ni VP Sara Duterte nitong nagdaang taon.

Kasabay ng pagtutol ni House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro, hindi ito pinayagan ni Davao de Oro Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora na magsalita at tinanggalan pa ito ng audio habang ito ay nagpapaliwanag.

Makikita rin na umalis na ang ilang mambabatas, kabilang ang anak ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos na si Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, habang nagpapaliwanag si Castro ng kaniyang pagtutol.

—Ulat ni RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

