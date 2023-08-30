Home  >  News

Severe tropical storm Haikui to enhance habagat as Goring exits PAR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 05:33 PM

Severe tropical storm Haikui is set to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) as super typhoon Goring exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Haikui is also expected to enter PAR late Wednesday and will be called Hanna. It is not expected to make landfall in the country.

(Report by ABS-CBN News Resident Meteorologist Ariel Rojas | Thumbnail image: Japanese Meteorological Agency)
