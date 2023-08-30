Home > News Severe tropical storm Haikui to enhance habagat as Goring exits PAR ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2023 05:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Severe tropical storm Haikui is set to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) as super typhoon Goring exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Haikui is also expected to enter PAR late Wednesday and will be called Hanna. It is not expected to make landfall in the country. (Report by ABS-CBN News Resident Meteorologist Ariel Rojas | Thumbnail image: Japanese Meteorological Agency) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, weather Read More: Haikui Goring PAR Philippines weather bagyo typhoon /sports/08/31/23/gilas-to-take-on-south-sudan-in-classification-round/entertainment/08/31/23/martin-nievera-says-asap-milan-aims-to-make-filipinos-feel-at-home/overseas/08/31/23/military-coup-in-gabon-president-under-house-arrest/entertainment/08/31/23/comedy-island-hopes-audience-will-learn-to-save-humanity/sports/08/31/23/coach-wants-canada-to-emulate-standard-set-by-womens-team