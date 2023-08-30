Home  >  News

DILG orders police to hunt down man who impersonated army officer during traffic stop

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:19 PM

A manhunt is ordered for a person who claimed to be a Philippine military agent after he scuffled with a police officer in a traffic altercation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2023
