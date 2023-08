Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday told the Department of Education to fix its process of hiring teachers as a new school year began.

According to a Commission on Audit report, the DepEd struggled to fill target teacher positions in recent years.

"We advise DepEd to fix the process because it's really unjustifiable that our classrooms are not staffed with teachers and there are available positions and available funding for those teachers," Gatchalian told ANC's "Headstart."

On Tuesday, some 22.676 million public school students in the Philippines returned to classrooms for the first day of classes.

Unfilled jobs in DepEd are as high as 30,000, and around 10,000 to 15,000 are teacher positions, Gatchalian said, lamenting the lengthy hiring of teachers which takes "7 to 8 months."

Gatchalian said he planned to raise the perennial problem of teacher shortage during budget deliberations at the Senate.

— ANC, August 30, 2023