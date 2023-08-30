Home  >  News

Customs officials conduct surprise inspections of rice mills in Bulacan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:08 PM

Philippine authorities raid more warehouses of suspected rice hoarders.

The intensified crackdown follows an order by President Rodrigo Marcos Jr. for stricter government control of rice prices. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2023
