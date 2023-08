'Bring your own lamesa': Armchair shortage forces parents to bring own desks to school

Watch more on iWantTFC

For want of a desk, a day of learning was lost...but not for long.

Due to an armchair shortage, parents and teachers of San Jose Elementary School in Rodriguez, Rizal have started bringing their own desks from home to school to help students with their lessons.

A teacher said the armchair shortage was due to a large influx of enrollees this year, with the Grade 6 population ballooning from 378 to 770 students.

She said some parents have also chipped in funds to repair broken armchairs or build long desks for the students.