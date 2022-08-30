Home > News Ex-SRA chief says Marcos expressed intention to import sugar in Aug. 1 meeting ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2022 10:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A Philippine agriculture official who quit over a sugar importation controversy said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to accept his resignation. Leocadio Sebastian also said during a Senate hearing that the president had initially favored his plan to import the commodity to alleviate a supposed sugar supply shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC SRA Sugar Regulatory Administration Bongbong Marcos sugar sugar imports /spotlight/08/31/22/webb-telescope-captures-new-detail-of-phantom-galaxy/sports/08/31/22/olympic-champ-schooling-apologizes-for-cannabis-use/news/08/31/22/ilang-mga-paaralan-sa-negros-occidental-nagsara/life/08/31/22/look-tarlac-honors-its-queens-for-pageant-wins/entertainment/08/31/22/watch-the-epic-way-darna-revealed-herself-in-public