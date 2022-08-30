Home  >  News

Ex-SRA chief says Marcos expressed intention to import sugar in Aug. 1 meeting

Aug 30 2022

A Philippine agriculture official who quit over a sugar importation controversy said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to accept his resignation.

Leocadio Sebastian also said during a Senate hearing that the president had initially favored his plan to import the commodity to alleviate a supposed sugar supply shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2022
