Court of Appeals holds summary hearing on writ of amparo petition to protect missing activists
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 30 2022 10:48 PM
The Philippine appellate court received evidence for a petition seeking protection for two missing activists. The petitioners believe the activists were abducted by the military, but the armed forces said the claim is baseless. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2022