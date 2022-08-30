Home  >  News

Court of Appeals holds summary hearing on writ of amparo petition to protect missing activists

Posted at Aug 30 2022 10:48 PM

The Philippine appellate court received evidence for a petition seeking protection for two missing activists.

The petitioners believe the activists were abducted by the military, but the armed forces said the claim is baseless. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2022
