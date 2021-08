Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippines-bound travelers, both foreign and Filipinos, are urged to use the country's health pass system to avoid inconvenience, a Bureau of Quarantine official said Monday.

The OneHealthPass automates all processes for travelers, from their medical declaration up to their quarantine, said Deputy Director Dr. Roberto Salvador Jr.

Travelers can log their personal and flight details at the OneHealthPass website, and fill up their health declaration. They will be given a QR code, which authorities will scan to get these information upon arrival in the Philippines, Salvador said.

He said travelers would then be required to attend an orientation, get immigration clearance, and head to their quarantine hotel. The OneHealthPass system, in a 2-week trial run, cut this process to 30 minutes to one hour, from several hours.

After getting their COVID-19 test result and quarantine certificate, the OneHealthPass system will notify the local government of their destination that travelers have been cleared, added Salvador.



"Nakikiusap po kami sa lahat po ng kababayan natin na uuwi ng Pilipinas, siguraduhin po na mag-fill up po tayo, pumunta tayo sa OneHealthPass para po hindi po kayo mahirapan sa proseso," he said.

(We ask all our compatriots who will return to the Philippines, please make sure that you visit the OneHealthPass website so you would not have difficulty with the process.)