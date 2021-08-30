Home  >  News

PH health workers stage protests to demand release of unpaid benefits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2021 10:55 PM

Health workers in the Philippines marked National Heroes' Day by taking to the streets to demand the release of their long overdue benefits. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2021
