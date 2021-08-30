Watch more on iWantTFC

COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila are projected to go down in the middle of September, independent OCTA Research Group said on Monday.

After previous lockdowns, it took 3 to 4 weeks after before cases went down, said OCTA's Prof. Guido David. Metro Manila returned to the toughest of 4 lockdown levels from Aug. 6 to 20, before its quarantine level was lowered a notch.

The capital region's reproduction rate, or the number of people who can get the virus from a COVID-19, has gone down to 1.47, David noted.

"Malaki ‘yong binaba niya. At nakikita naman natin maaaring umabot na siya sa less than 1 pagdating ng kalagitnaan ng September, by Sept. 13 to 14, based on our projections. Ibig sabihin, bababa na ang bilang ng kaso," he said in a televised public briefing.

(It has gone down significantly. And we see that it can reach less than 1 by the middle of September, but Sept. 13 to 14, based on our projections. This means the number of cases will go down.)

But in the meantime, he said the daily tally of new cases could peak between 20,000 and 25,000.

OCTA research fellow Ranjit Rye urged authorities to tighten the enforcement of health standards.

The health department logged a record 19,441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, and another 18,528 infections on Sunday.

Total confirmed cases have risen to more than 1.95 million, while deaths have reached 33,109.