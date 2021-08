African swine fever hits 4 Cagayan towns

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Four towns in the province of Cagayan are affected by the African swine fever (ASF), the province’s acting veterinarian said Monday.

Dr. Noli Buen said the spread of ASF in the four municipalities was confirmed on July 29. Before that, the last cases in the province were reported on May 21.

Buen said the disease may have reached the towns because municipal officials failed to conduct checkpoint operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dito po sa Cagayan meron tayong tinatawag na inter-municipal ASF checkpoint na kung saan bawat boundary checkpoints po may nakabantay po d'yan na taga-municipal local government unit. Pero sa kasawiang palad, yung mga kasama nating nagbabantay sa mga checkpoints ay unti-unti na pong nai-infect ng COVID-19,” he explained.

Buen said 1,411 hog farmers are affected by the spread of ASF. More than 5,500 hogs have been culled, he added.

He said the province is providing P3,000 per head (maximum of three heads) to hog farmers affected by ASF.

Buen said the spread of ASF in these four areas is now "under control."

“Itong bagong kaso po naming ngayon, masasabi ko naman po na under control na po ito. Unlike yung sometime January na talagang maramihan po yung pinapatay po natin,” he said.

--DZMM, 30 August 2021