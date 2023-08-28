Village, youth council aspirants file candidacies for October polls
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 29 2023 12:40 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery
- /video/news/08/29/23/wasted-water-outside-ncr-equal-to-half-of-angat-dam
- /overseas/08/29/23/71-magnitude-quake-aftershocks-rattle-bali-residents
- /sports/08/29/23/haliburton-sees-no-problem-in-coming-off-the-bench-for-team-usa
- /classified-odd/08/29/23/rare-corpse-flower-stinks-out-california