Village, youth council aspirants file candidacies for October polls

Posted at Aug 29 2023 12:40 AM

The Philippine election commission said the filing of certificates of candidacies in upcoming village and youth council polls is off to a good start.

But poll officials in the city of Manila were overwhelmed by the large turnout of aspirants. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 28, 2023
