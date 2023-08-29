Teachers who violate bare walls policy could face sanctions: DepEd

Watch more on iWantTFC

Will the Department of Education impose sanctions on teachers who violate DepEd's bare walls policy?

According to DepEd spokesman Michael Wesley Poa, the department has yet to receive reports of teachers who have not complied with Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte's order for public schools to remove visual aids, pictures of national heroes and even past and present presidents from classroom walls.

"Nag comply naman ang mga teachers...Kung hindi sumunod siyempre po we can always say it is a violation of our rules. Hindi naman tayo naghahanap talaga to penalize our teachers," he said.

"Kung merong hindi sumunod, we will analyze it on a case to case basis and maybe speak with the school head kung anong nangyari pero hindi naman tayo agad agaran magpapataw," he added.

"Kung meron hindi sumunod, we will find out first before natin kasuhan ang teacher."

The spokesman earlier said visual aids can still be used but only during the time of the lesson.

