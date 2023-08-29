Home  >  News

Navotas cops claim panic firing in shooting of teen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 10:27 PM

Philippine policemen admitted during a Senate inquiry that they resorted to panic firing when they killed a teenage boy whom they mistook for a criminal suspect. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2023
