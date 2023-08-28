Goring maintains strength, may make landfall in Batanes

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Typhoon Goring has maintained its strength and is forecast to pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Batanes Wednesday morning or afternoon, weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

"During this period, the typhoon is forecast to re-intensify and may peak at near-super typhoon strength by the time it passes very close or over Batanes (although re-intensifying into a super typhoon is not ruled out)," PAGASA said.

As of 10 a.m., Goring was spotted 180 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 190 kph gusts.

From Tuesday until Wednesday noon, Goring will dump 100 to 200 mm (around 4 to 8 inches of rain) in the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands, PAGASA said.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan will receive 50 to 100 mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are still expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," the weather agency warned.

It added that the habagat enhanced by Goring would also bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

PAGASA in its 11 a.m. bulletin raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals.

SIGNAL NO. 3

Southern portion of Batanes (Sabtang, Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao, Basco)

Northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is.)

SIGNAL NO. 2

Rest of Batanes and Babuyan Islands

Extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Pasuquin, Burgos, Dumalneg, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui)

Moving slowly, Goring is forecast to follow a mainly northwestward or west northwestward path across the Luzon Strait from Tuesday until it exits the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.



For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

