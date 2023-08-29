Home  >  News

Floods hit parts of Luzon, Visayas; residents forced to flee

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 10:22 PM

Widespread floods in Luzon and Visayas regions in the Philippines.

The calamity brought about by the enhanced southwest monsoon has displaced thousands of families. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2023
