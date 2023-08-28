Family rescued from flooded home in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro

Watch more on iWantTFC

A family of seven, including a senior citizen and a baby, were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard on Monday, August 28, after their house in Brgy. Sto. Niño, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro was submerged in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, more than 400 families or 1,591 individuals were evacuated from 11 flooded barangays in Sablayan following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon intensified by Typhoon Goring.

(Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News)