Duterte visits last mile schools in Cebu

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte visited several last mile schools in farflung areas in Cebu at the opening of school year 2023-2024.

According to DepEd, last mile schools are those with less than four classrooms, usually makeshift and nonstandard ones; no electricity; no funds for repairs or new construction projects in the last four years; and a travel distance of more than one hour away from the center, accessible only through difficult terrain. Likewise, these are schools with multi-grade classes, with less than five teachers, and a population of less than 100 learners, more than 75% of whom are indigenous peoples (IP).

- Report from Annie Perez