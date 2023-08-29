Home  >  News

Duterte visits last mile schools in Cebu

Posted at Aug 29 2023 03:57 PM | Updated as of Aug 29 2023 07:33 PM

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte visited several last mile schools in farflung areas in Cebu at the opening of school year 2023-2024. 

According to DepEd, last mile schools are those with less than four classrooms, usually makeshift and nonstandard ones; no electricity; no funds for repairs or new construction projects in the last four years; and a travel distance of more than one hour away from the center, accessible only through difficult terrain. Likewise, these are schools with multi-grade classes, with less than five teachers, and a population of less than 100 learners, more than 75% of whom are indigenous peoples (IP).

- Report from Annie Perez
