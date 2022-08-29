Home  >  News

Stakeholders cry for government help over salt industry woes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:02 PM

Dire warnings have been raised over the Philippines’ dying salt industry, on top of concerns over a supposed shortfall in the country’s sugar supply.

The root of the salt problem is a nearly three-decade old law that mandated the addition of iodine to all salt intended for consumption. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022
