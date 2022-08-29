Home  >  News

Panukalang mandatory SIM card registration muling inihain sa Kamara

Posted at Aug 29 2022 08:54 PM

Sa dami at dalas ng mga text scam, patuloy na pinag-uusapan ang mandatory SIM card registration. Susubukan muli ng ilang mambabatas na ipasa ang ganoong uri ng batas matapos i-veto ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Pero tingin ng isang grupo ng information technology professionals, may iba pang paraan para palakasin ang cybersecurity ng bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Agosto 2022

