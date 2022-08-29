Manny Pangilinan, NEDA's Balisacan to speak at 29th National PR Congress

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Public Relations Society of the Philippines has unveiled the speakers for this year's National Public Relations Congress.

Among them are Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Filipino tycoon Manny Pangilinan.

Carrying the theme "The Tipping Point," the event seeks to equip, enable and empower communicators in the quest for truth, innovation and progress.

"We chose this because its timely. We've long had an issue over misinformation and disinformation and it's complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic where getting the right information became the barometer or currency if you will with which we define life and death," Cathy Yang, co-chairperson of the 29th National Public Relations Congress, told ANC.

She said social media plays a key role in enabling the "bad guys" but it also provides responsible communicators a platform to fight disinformation and misinformation online.

The 29th National PR Congress will be held on Sept. 1-2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.