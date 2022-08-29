Home > News DOH sees declining trend in COVID-19 cases in parts of PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Health officials are seeing an improvement in the Philippines' COVID-19 data. An expert, however, warns sustaining the trend may prove to be a challenge as face-to-face classes in the country resume. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus DOH Department of Health face-to-face classes onsite classes /sports/08/30/22/fiba-clarkson-boosted-by-huge-mall-of-asia-arena-crowd/news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown