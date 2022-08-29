Home  >  News

DOH sees declining trend in COVID-19 cases in parts of PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:17 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Health officials are seeing an improvement in the Philippines' COVID-19 data.

An expert, however, warns sustaining the trend may prove to be a challenge as face-to-face classes in the country resume. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   DOH   Department of Health   face-to-face classes   onsite classes  