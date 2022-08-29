Cavite jeepney drivers brace for pump price increase

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jeepney drivers in one of the terminals in Dasmariñas, Cavite said they would be greatly affected by the increase in prices of petroleum products.

Pump prices are set to increase on August 30, Tuesday, after a series of rollbacks in the past weeks.

This is an additional burden for jeepney drivers who have yet to recover from the series of oil price hike and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeepney driver John Angeles said his take home would dwindle again, since a chunk of his income will now be spent again for diesel.

He said rising fuel costs would greatly affect jeepney drivers like him who still have children attending school.

“Liliit ang kita namin, wala na ngang kita ngayon tapos eh tulad niyan may mga estudyante na kailangang pabauan,” he lamented.

(Our income will decrease, we barely take home anything these days. And we still have children who go to school.)

Jeepney driver Domingo delos Santos shared the same sentiments. With the increase in pump prices, he said it would be very difficult for him to sustain the needs of his family with his meager income from almost 12 hours of plying his route.

During the series of oil price hikes, he only earned P300 to 400 daily.

His income has improved with the series of oil price rollbacks--he now takes home P500 to P700 every day.

With the new movement in pump prices, he fears that his daily income would not be enough for his family.

“Mababawasan na kasi sa krudo na mapupunta,” delos Santos said.

Some of these drivers have just returned to the road after the series of oil price rollbacks.

Some of them were also expecting an increase in their take-home pay with the resumption of face-to-face classes.

The drivers said they would fill up their tank so they could still avail the cheaper price of diesel before prices climb anew on Tuesday.