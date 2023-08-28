Home  >  News

Comelec warns: Filing certificate of candidacy? Don't bring a crowd

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2023 10:11 AM | Updated as of Aug 28 2023 03:31 PM

Memo to aspiring candidates: Don't bring a crowd after filing your certificate of candidacy or you could be disqualified for premature campaigning. 

This is the warning of Comelec Chairman George Garcia at the start of the official filing of certificates of candidacy from August 28-September 2 for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. 

"Sabi nga natin, bago mag file ng candidacy pwede marami ang tao pero pagkatapos ng filing, pull out na sila kasi makakasuhan na sila ng pangangampanya," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview. 

He noted that a crowd shouting the candidate's name or distributing flyers after the filing is premature campaigning. 

"Gawin niyo po 'yan at kayo'y mahaharap sa disqualification at kaso ng premature campaigning," he said. 

Even posters of candidates in public places could be considered premature campaigning if the candidate ignores Comelec warnings. 

Social media posts promoting the candidate before the official campaign period are also violations, Garcia said. 

The official campaign period will be from October 19-28. 

The Commission on Elections holds a mock automated elections in preparation for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Pasong Tamo School in Quezon City. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
