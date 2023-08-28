Comelec warns: Filing certificate of candidacy? Don't bring a crowd

Watch more on iWantTFC

Memo to aspiring candidates: Don't bring a crowd after filing your certificate of candidacy or you could be disqualified for premature campaigning.

This is the warning of Comelec Chairman George Garcia at the start of the official filing of certificates of candidacy from August 28-September 2 for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

"Sabi nga natin, bago mag file ng candidacy pwede marami ang tao pero pagkatapos ng filing, pull out na sila kasi makakasuhan na sila ng pangangampanya," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He noted that a crowd shouting the candidate's name or distributing flyers after the filing is premature campaigning.

"Gawin niyo po 'yan at kayo'y mahaharap sa disqualification at kaso ng premature campaigning," he said.

Even posters of candidates in public places could be considered premature campaigning if the candidate ignores Comelec warnings.

Social media posts promoting the candidate before the official campaign period are also violations, Garcia said.

The official campaign period will be from October 19-28.