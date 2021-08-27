Home  >  News

Senators fire back at Duterte discrediting probes on corruption

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2021 02:42 AM

Senators fire back at President Duterte's dismissive remarks against congressional probes of alleged government corruption. Duterte boasts he'll do a better job of auditing government agencies if he becomes the vice president next year. Joyce Balancio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 27, 2021
